A Woman Works Late Shifts And Takes Short Naps To Function Properly, But Her Fiancée Says It’s Making Them Feel Lonely

This woman works a 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift while also caring for her fiancée’s four-year-old in the mornings.

With late nights, early mornings, and barely six hours of sleep, exhaustion has become part of her routine.

To cope, she takes a 45-minute to one-hour nap before work—something her body clearly needs.

But instead of understanding, her fiancée sees the naps as emotional absence.

AITA for taking a 1hr nap on days i work? My (30 F) fiancee (35 NB) has been giving me grief for taking a 45min-1hr naps before I go to work each day. I work 2p-11p, they work 7a-3:30p and has a 4 y/o daughter who I watch while they work until I need to work myself. They expect me to wake up at 6-ish to make her breakfast and be ready for the day.

I normally don’t mind, but some days, if not every day I work, I need an hour nap. I get home around 11:30, stay awake for an hour, maybe an hour and a half because my body is wired from working. I have two days off and we nap together even sometimes (as does the little). They’re starting to feel lonely, citing that I sleep EVERY day when I do not. I currently am in therapy and see a psychiatrist to help with my alcohol addiction (I’m 2 months clean!!) and my ADHD symptoms with impulse control and other issues.

I’m a sleepy girl. I don’t do it on purpose, and I’m not checking out because I feel they would be fine if I did. I literally will fall asleep sitting up if I am that tired. They’re acting like I’m never awake/around….which work pulls me away a lot, but I barely hit 40 hours each week. Same as them. My schedule is set, and Friday/Saturday are my off days, while theirs are sat/sun.

I feel like sh*t for sleeping already, and that I have to sleep at all but I wake up so early. I get maybe 6 hours each day pre-nap, if I’m lucky. I spoke to my psychiatrist in case this is a side effect of my meds and she literally told me “get more sleep.” AITA for napping because my body is literally forcing me to??

She’s juggling recovery, ADHD treatment, parenting responsibilities, and an opposite work schedule, yet feels guilty for resting at all.

Now she’s wondering whether listening to her body makes her selfish…or if expecting someone to run on fumes is the real problem.

You can’t pour from an empty cup.

