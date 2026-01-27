A Young Woman Planned Her Usual Birthday Tattoo Tradition, So When Visiting Family Wanted A Two-Hour Trip Instead, She Refused to Change Her Plans

This soon-to-be 20-year-old has learned not to expect much fanfare on her birthday, so she plans her own celebration every year.

Her tradition is simple and meaningful: she books a tattoo appointment and makes the day her own. But this year, out-of-town family happened to be visiting, and suddenly her birthday plans were treated as flexible.

When she declined to replace them with a long road trip that wasn’t her idea, the tension started immediately.

AITA for refusing to go do what my sister wants to do on my birthday even though they’re not visiting for long? I (19f) am turning 20 soon. Every year on my birthday I go and get a tattoo because my parents usually don’t plan anything on my birthday, and whenever I plan something for it, we usually don’t end up doing it anyways. So this year I planned the same and already have my appointment scheduled. Well, my dad flew my sister and her boyfriend out as a Christmas gift for my mom, and on my birthday my sister wants to go do something about 2 hours away.

My mom had texted me to ask if we can do that instead of me doing what I usually do, and I told her no because I already made plans before, and want to see my boyfriend. I made a compromise with them to get lunch, they go do their thing, and I’ll be able to get my tattoo. Everyone wins, but my mom insists I’m being difficult and unwilling to compromise.

Am I being unreasonable for not wanting to go do what they want to do? I know they’re not out here for long, but that shouldn’t give them more importance over something that I want to do, especially when I’ve made a solution where everyone wins.

