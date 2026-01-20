Acting Manager Demanded All Employees Watch Training Videos On Christmas Eve, So This Employee Pushed Back With One Swift Move

Some managers simply lack the Christmas spirit.

This employee and his coworkers were required by their manager to work on Christmas Eve, just because she could. So he got his revenge by informing the bosses of some valuable information about her position.

Christmas spirit? Scrooged Just thinking back to that first Christmas after the COVID pandemic, when our manager rostered everyone on a day shift on the 24th, despite there being insufficient work for us due to holiday closures. We asked if we could access our accrued time and sign off at midday. Nope. She announced in a very unpleasant way, she’d done this deliberately to “give us the opportunity to catch up on our outstanding mandatory online training.” Basically, as punishment (BTW, we weren’t been given time to do it during the year.) So there’s a room full of seething employees watching training videos on Christmas Eve, all the managers already on leave, except this one.

But wait, I knew she’d been acting in this role for ages. So, a couple of months later, I asked the executives why the position hadn’t been permanently filled, which was news to them. They then ran applications to fill it permanently. She applied for her own job but missed it on interview and left the organization, crushed. No tears shed by us. Beware the wrath of the patient worker.

Christmas bullies never win.

