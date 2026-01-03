‘All these people are on Live, and their wagons are overflowing.’ – Disney Character Warehouse Customer Said Livestreaming Resellers Are Ruining Shopping At The Store

Never get between a Disney fan and the merchandise they want…

Or you’ll get called out in a hurry!

A TikTokker named Ashley showed viewers why she was pretty unhappy after she went to a Disney Character Warehouse store that was packed with resellers who were livestreaming their shopping experiences on social media.

Ashley filmed inside the store and told viewers, “I made it in the Disney store, and it’s much worse than I thought. All these people are on Live, and their wagons are overflowing.”

She added, “They’re having live sales shows in the middle of the store.”

And she wasn’t lying!

That place looked packed and shoppers had tons of products stacked in their carts.

Ashley continued, “What happened to families coming here, buying one or two things, getting some ears for their kids?”

She added, “No, it’s turned into a sales event. This shouldn’t be allowed. Disney needs to put an end to this.”

In the video’s caption, Ashley wrote, “Disney Character Warehouse is out of hand.”

Check out the video.

She’s pretty fired up about this!

