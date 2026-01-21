An 18-Year-Old Tried To Enjoy Her Birthday Party, But Her 10-Year-Old Brother Acted Horribly And Faced No Real Consequences

This newly minted 18-year-old was excited for the big birthday celebration her mom planned, complete with friends, family, and a proper cake moment.

But anyone who knows her younger brother knows he’s used to getting his way—usually by melting down until adults give in. When the cake came out, he couldn’t stand not being the center of attention for even a minute.

What should’ve been a milestone moment quickly turned into chaos.

AITAH for running out of my birthday party after my brother blew my candles out on my cake? My brother is 10 and I just turned 18 today. My mom loves throwing parties and events so she wanted to go big for my 18th. My friends and family were there and it was so much fun until we got to the cake. My brother always gets his way no matter what by throwing tantrums and my mom has tried disciplining him but it never works. Anyways, earlier while we were doing the cake, my mom lit the candles and that’s when everything went downhill.

Uh oh.

My brother kept trying to blow the candles out and was successful the first time. We lit the candles again and my mom told him to wait and she will relight them so he can have a chance to do it after me since he just “likes blowing out candles.” He obviously threw a fit at this and I could tell he wasn’t going to wait so I tried moving the cake towards me more and shield the candles with my hands so he couldn’t blow them out before me. Well I managed to blow them out but it ended up in him getting more upset (screaming and crying) and it led him to grabbing a fist full of cake and smashing it in my face.

Wow.

Everyone gasped and my mom was upset at him and scolded him but the moment I called him a brat my mom told me to apologize because I was being rude to him. I could feel tears coming so I ran out of the room and went outside to get some air then just chose to go on a walk around the block. When I came back the energy shifted and my friends wanted to leave but not any family.

Oof.

My brother was still in tears when I came back but playing on his tablet that my mom gave him to calm down while sitting at the dinner table, I took it away from him and put it up where he couldn’t get it on top of the fridge. My mom called me a brat and said I wasn’t helping and that me running out made her look like a bad mom and basically overall just scolded me. Sorry if this was a bit long and it’s probably dumb of me to come on here and ask but AITAH? Should I apologize? I do feel kind of bad about running out and calling my brother a brat but am I in the wrong?

Instead of backing her, her mom focused on appearances and blamed her for making the situation uncomfortable.

Now she’s wondering if leaving her own party crossed a line, or if expecting basic respect on her birthday was too much to ask.

Most people think the mom is not the best one.

That the brother is too old for this kind of behavior.

And that she truly did nothing wrong.

Nothing says “happy 18th” like being told to apologize for not enjoying cake in your face.

