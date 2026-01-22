January 22, 2026 at 6:55 am

An Exhausted Toddler Could Hardly Keep His Eyes Open At A Dinner Table

by Matthew Gilligan

boy falling asleep at dinner

Dinner time can be a pretty exhausting time for some kiddos!

Think about it: they’ve been running around all day and now that things have calmed down, they might want to take a snooze…even at the dinner table.

And that’s what happened in this viral Instagram video!

boy falling asleep at dinner

The text overlay on the video reads, “This toddler hits peak exhaustion.”

The little boy was clearly having a hard time keeping his eyes open.

The overlay then reads, “The next moment highlights awful parenting.”

boy at a dinner table

Suddenly, the little boy took a nosedive into his plate of food and got a kernel of corn stuck in his nose for his trouble.

Predictably, the little kid started crying.

That had to hurt!

boy crying at dinner table

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker wasn’t impressed.

That kid got a rude awakening!

