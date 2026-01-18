January 18, 2026 at 2:49 am

Woman Sang In The Car And Her Dog Howled Along In Harmony. – ‘This is how I know I’ve met my soulmate.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman singing with her dog

Instagram/@upworthy

If you ever find a partner like this, whether it’s a human or a pet, hold them tight and never let go!

A viral Instagram video showed a woman taking a memorable ride with her pooch and it’s apparent that these two are meant for each other.

woman with her dog

Instagram/@upworthy

The woman driving the car was blasting music and she asked her canine companion, “Ready?!”

She sang and then her buddy started howling along with her.

woman singing with her dog

Instagram/@upworthy

The driver yelled out, “Get it, Mama!” as the two continued to sing together.

The text overlay on the video reads, “This is how I know I’ve met my soulmate.”

Indeed…

woman with her dog

Instagram/@upworthy

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 4.01.32 PM Woman Sang In The Car And Her Dog Howled Along In Harmony. This is how I know Ive met my soulmate.

Another individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 4.01.50 PM Woman Sang In The Car And Her Dog Howled Along In Harmony. This is how I know Ive met my soulmate.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 4.02.03 PM Woman Sang In The Car And Her Dog Howled Along In Harmony. This is how I know Ive met my soulmate.

These two need to take this show on the road!

