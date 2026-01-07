Autistic Student Is Mistaken For A Supervisor By Other Students, So He Corrects Them And Walks Away Feeling Important

Imagine being a student and being mistaken for a teacher. Would you pretend to be a teacher or set the record straight?

In this story, one autistic student is in that exact situation, and he makes it clear that he’s a student. It’s really a heartwarming story!

Keep reading for all the details.

Wait, you’re not a teacher? Backstory: I’m a 19yro Male in a highschool district program for special needs. I have high functioning Autism. When you graduate from our high school you have an option to have your diploma withheld and get some work experience through an internship program via the district. Learn how to live on your own (Cooking, cleaning, Landry, taxes, ect), workplace Technology (Making a resume, looking for jobs, ect), and job labs (Food cart/grocery store, janitorial, and copy center). Then you work at a supported worksite, where you have a teacher as a supervisor at an internship with other interns, and a independent worksite where a teacher isn’t present at an internship and your on your own with just the store employees. Then get to VR (vocational rehabilitation) once you have graduate from that, and get to go to a college/university of your choice which is paid through the state. You can also get a job from the worksites. Now onto the story!

He ran into some students.

So earlier today I was in a job lab (copy center) taking a work order to a teacher at the highschool the program is based at. By that time lunch had ended and I was going upstairs when three girls were talking about something not school appropriate (Don’t remember what it was about) when all the sudden they saw me and freaked out and were like, “Oh shiiiiii-” And I was like what? In my mind and one of them said “Sorry sir, I’m more holier than this” and then it clicked, they thought I was a teacher. And like the usual brutality honestly person I am, I said, “You do know that I’m a student right?”

They didn’t believe him at first.

I have a short beard and wear a three piece suit, and they said, “wait, what!?” And I was like, “Yeah, I’m in (insert name) program” They were stunned, after that I said, ” Have a good day” then walked away. That little interaction made my day today and made me feel like I was very important in my community. I will remember that for the rest of my life, and will treasure this story.

What a cool story! The girls mistaking him for a teacher really made his day, which is so sweet!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He looked the part!

It really does sound like an amazing program.

Everyone needs to learn how to do these basic adulting tasks!

He’s definitely going places!

Looking the part is half the battle.

