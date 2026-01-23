Babysitter Referred Her Friend To A Client As A Favor, But The Friend Started Messaging The Client Daily And Taking Paid Jobs Behind Her Back

It hits differently when the problem isn’t a stranger, but someone you thought you could trust.

So, what would you do if you recommended a friend for occasional babysitting work, only to find out she was sliding into your client’s DMs every day, picking up shifts behind your back, and cutting into the jobs you were hired for? Would you stay quiet? Or would you confront her before things get worse?

In the following story, one babysitter finds herself in this situation and is considering the latter.

Here’s the full story.

AITA for confronting my friend about this? My friend was complaining to me constantly about not being able to find any nannying/babysitting jobs. She does this even though she doesn’t even try or look, just complains, btw. So, I finally offered to help her and told her I’d ask my main client, whom I see 2-3x a week, if her friends were looking. She told me she’d ask and recommend her only after she meets her and sits for her kids once, and I thought, okay, no problem. My friend sits for her and everything goes great, my client tells her friends, and they say when we need one, they will call my friend.

Her client finally told her what was going on.

Well then, I start noticing she’s babysitting a lot, and when I check her location, it’s at a client’s house. At first, I’m confused because they’re my clients and didn’t even ask me if I was available on the days she was sitting, and I’m also confused bc I’m hired through an agency and we have a contract. Then it starts happening a lot, and finally my client tells me my “friend” will message her almost daily asking for shifts because she needs money (for partying), and none of my client’s friends text her. AITA?

Eek! She doesn’t sound like a very good friend.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about what’s going on here.

According to this comment, she should talk to the friend.

This reader thinks she needs new friends and clients.

These are great questions.

That girl is not her friend! Next time, it would be best to refer people to the agency for a job.

