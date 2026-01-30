Baker Stopped Accomodating For Her Sister-In-Law’s Confusing Diet, But Then She Landed In The Hospital

Most families have at least one person who turns simple plans into a full production.

For this woman, that person was her sister-in-law, whose last-minute dietary demands created chaos one Thanksgiving.

So when this year’s celebration ended up with her sister-in-law in the hospital, everyone started pointing fingers.

Read on for the full story.

AITA? Gluten Free SIL I (F22) am married to M23, and I’ll be talking about my SIL (20). For context, I love to bake. Every holiday, I like to bring something special for our families. Typically, we spend it with my husband’s family, but sometimes we’ll change dates around and have holidays a week before when everyone is free.

Her SIL’s ever-changing diet added a fair amount of complexity to holiday planning.

My SIL suddenly decided to go gluten-free last Thanksgiving. A week before, she messaged the family group chat asking everyone to change their recipes to accommodate her. I don’t know anything about gluten-free baking and had already had my recipe picked for a month and was excited to make it. I messaged her privately that I was uncomfortable accommodating her, as I wasn’t sure how to safely prepare gluten-free food and didn’t have enough time to change plans. Normally, I wouldn’t mind, but I know gluten allergies and sensitivities can be very specific.

But she didn’t agree with her SIL’s passive-aggressive approach.

Instead of messaging me directly, she started sending TikToks to the family group chat showing how to prepare gluten-free food and how cross-contamination works. Most of the videos showed people saying stuff like “This is why people with gluten sensitivity won’t eat your food,” and showed a cabinet that had bread in it. Which I do understand, but again — I’m absolutely not prepared to de-gluten my whole house.

Still, the baker tried her best to accommodate her SIL, but things still ended badly.

I responded that I would try my best to accommodate her and switched my recipe just to appease my husband’s family. Thanksgiving rolled around, and I made an actually impressive gluten-free (mostly, I think) dish. Everyone loved it — except for my SIL. She made a scene saying that I didn’t respect her enough, that my food was disgusting, and refused to even try it. I tried not to take it to heart, as she can be difficult sometimes, but I definitely left feeling embarrassed.

So when this year came around, the baker decided she was done accommodating her ungrateful SIL.

This year, due to the family travel schedule, we had our Thanksgiving three days ago. SIL hadn’t mentioned anything about doing gluten-free food this year, and quite frankly, I wasn’t willing after the scene she made last time. I made a regular dish and brought it. To my surprise, she actually ate it.

But things didn’t end well and accusations started flying.

Also to my surprise, about an hour later she ended up in the hospital. She messaged the group chat claiming I had specifically told her it was safe for her to eat and that I intentionally poisoned her.

The baker could no longer keep her cool.

This is where I really think I might be TA. I messaged her back and told her she needs to get her life together. If she wants a special diet, she needs to prepare it herself and not rely on others. I said I never once said my dish was gluten-free, and if she remembered the ordeal from last year, my kitchen is not gluten-safe in the slightest. Plus, why would I go through all the trouble to make her special food when she didn’t even eat it last time?

Now the entire family dynamic is tense.

Anyways, I’m sick of the back and forth. His whole family is upset with me, and it’s weighing heavily on him. AITA?

This commenter eats gluten-free and shares their criteria for eating food other people prepare.

Accommodating someone with dietary restrictions is a lot of work, but there are ways to make it happen.

