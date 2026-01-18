Best Friend Announces His Wedding With Six Days’ Notice, So Now the Would-Be Best Man Doesn’t Know If He Should Even Go

These two grew up like brothers: inseparable, loyal, always in each other’s corner. Then life happened, one of them moved abroad, and the friendship settled into occasional check-ins.

Out of nowhere, his best friend calls: he’s getting married…in six days…and wants him as best man.

Twelve-hour flight, peak ticket prices, zero warning, and now he feels trapped. Read on for the story.

WIBTA if I don’t attend my best friends wedding? For background: my friend and I were best friends since we were kids. We practically grew up together and consider each other brothers/family. We always have each others back.

6 years ago I got a job offer abroad. I took it. I felt that we drifted apart but we still talked from time to time. Fast forward to today: He called me and told me he was getting married and wanted me to be his best man.

I couldn’t give him an answer. I am a 12hour flight away and the wedding is in 6 days. The ticket prices are peak and I don’t know if I could afford the round trip.

My best friend told me that it would mean the world that I would be there as his best man. I can’t decide because I feel like I might ruin the day for him by not being there. so WIBTA? What would you guys do if you were me?

Most people agreed it’s not fair to spring an international best-man request at the last minute and expect him to drop everything.

Sometimes it’s not the friendship that’s complicated—it’s the airfare.

