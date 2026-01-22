Boss Hid A Tracking Feature On An Employee’s Work Phone, So They Pushed Back By Turning Off Their Location

Some workplaces rely on technology to keep things running smoothly, but using that technology in an ethical manner still matters.

One electrician suddenly realized his company-issued phone might be doubling as a covert tracking device.

And once he learned he’d been monitored for months without warning, he questioned whether he was supposed to just accept it.

Read on for the full story.

Ive removed the tracking from my work phone. I work as an electrician for a small company (just me and my boss). After a year of working at my current employment, I was provided a work iPhone. I rarely use it since I’m more comfortable with Android, but I always take it to work and keep it on me.

This set off some red flags for this electrician.

Well, today my boss mentioned that he’s lost one of his AirTags. That made me wonder if the work phone was being tracked. Turns out it is. I have worked for multiple companies that either tracked phones or vans. I have no issue with that.

Still, he can’t help but feel like his boss pulled one over on him.

But the problem I have is that I wasn’t made aware that I was being tracked. I’ve had this phone for 3 months now. I have nothing to hide—I’m very honest about my hours and where I am.

He feels a bit mislead and isn’t sure what to do next.

Nothing in my contract states that I will be tracked. I have turned off my location for now. AITAH?

Now this takes micromanaging to a whole new level.

What did Reddit think?

It was just plain unethical for his bosses to do this behind his back.

There is a way to comply with this that still retains a little privacy.

This user seems to think it’s logical for the company to want to track their own property.

Maybe it’s more about tracking the device than it is about tracking the person.

If transparency had been there from the start, none of this would’ve been a problem.

It’s hard to feel trusted when you’re being tracked.

