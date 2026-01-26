Boyfriend Cooked His Girlfriend Dinner, But A Simple Question About Garlic Bread Turned Into An Unexpected Emotional Rift

Misunderstandings can happen even during kind gestures.

This man cooked dinner for his girlfriend and worried it wasn’t perfect.

While serving the meal, he forgot to give her some garlic bread that he also made.

What was an innocent mistake became the source of their quiet argument.

AITA for not realizing I forgot to bring bread to my gf I made dinner for us, dish in question being eggplant parmesan So I’m making dinner, but I didn’t time everything exactly right. And the noodles that went with the dish were off. But that didn’t really matter.

This man made some garlic bread, too.

I was flustered because I got the timing off and I hadn’t made this dish in a while. I also threw some garlic bread in the oven because it’s Italian, right? Gotta have some garlic bread. Anyways, everything was finished.

He served some to his girlfriend, but he forgot to throw some bread on her plate.

I apologized if the noodles tasted off and I made my girlfriend a plate and bring it over to her. In my haste and stupor, I realized that I didn’t place a bread on her plate. And when I got to her, I ask if she wanted a piece of bread. Not thinking I should’ve just turned around and got a piece instead of asking.

When he asked if he wanted one, she declined.

She is very self-conscious about her weight. And she tends to take things the wrong way, IMO. Anyways, she said, “I guess not” and began to eat. I asked, “Are you sure? I made 3 pieces for us.”

Now, she seems distant, and he doesn’t know what to do.

She still declined and pulled away from me the rest of the evening. And then, she took a nap. Does anyone else have experience with this? I just don’t know how to fix it 🙁

Some people tend to overthink…

