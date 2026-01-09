Boyfriend Has To Follow His Girlfriend Around When She Talks, So He Stops Responding And Now She’s Giving Him The Silent Treatment

A 32-year-old man says living with his chatty girlfriend has been great, except for one thing: she loves to start conversations while walking into other rooms.

Whether she’s in the bathroom, bedroom, or doing laundry, she expects him to listen and respond, even when he can barely hear her.

After repeatedly asking her to stay in the same room when she talks, he decided to just stop responding once she walks away.

AITA for ignoring my girlfriend. Hi all, my girlfriend (32F) and I (32M) have been living in the house we bought together for about 8 months. My girlfriend talks a lot which I don’t mind but she has a habit of talking to me while she walks to other rooms in our house. If I want to listen to her I pretty much have to follow her around the house while she talks about her day.

Like a lost puppy.

If im busy or just trying to sit down and relax for a bit thus can be quite annoying as all I hear is mumbled words. I’ve asked her if she wants to talk to me then can she please remain in the room im in as I can’t hear her all the way in the bathroom or bedroom but she still does it. I’ve probably been a bit childish but when she has started to talk to me if she leaves the room im in I just ignore her, its pretty easy to do as I can’t even hear what she’s saying.

Oh boy.

The last couple of times she’s been mad at me because I missed what she was saying especially if its about making plans for the coming days. Things got a bit heated the other night as while she was complaining about her co worker while she was doing her laundry I was in the kitchen doing the dishes and I couldn’t hear her as both these rooms hear on the other side of the house. She came into the kitchen and told me I was a jerk for ignoring her.

Define “ignoring.”

I replied “if you want to talk to me stay in the same room as me, im not a dog that will follow you around all day.” She’s been giving me the silent treat all last night and this morning. So, AITA?

Most Reddit users said he’s not wrong for setting a boundary. Communication works best when both people can actually hear each other.

This person says she does the same thing, but still is understanding.

And this person says this seems very reasonable.

And this person agrees, the frustration is absolutely valid.

When “talking things out” turns into a game of hide-and-seek, someone’s bound to lose the conversation.

