Boyfriend Lets His Long-Time Cleaner Have An Occasional Soda With His Permission, But His Girlfriend Demands He Fire Her for “Crossing Boundaries”

This guy loves coming home to a spotless house thanks to the cleaning lady he’s trusted for years, someone so polite she once asked if she should pay him back for a can of Pepsi.

He told her to help herself to a drink or quick snack when she needs a break, and she’s never abused it.

But when his girlfriend spotted her grabbing a drink from the fridge, she called it “stealing,” insisted it was unprofessional, and told him to fire her before it “gets worse.”

Now he’s stuck wondering if he’s being too relaxed…or if his girlfriend is being way too dramatic.

AITAH for not firing the cleaning lady because my gf asked me to I ( M,42) have a cleaning lady who comes every other week. She’s super hardworking, really nice, and I completely trust her. She comes while I’m at work and I get to come home to a clean house ! the best feeling.

The best.

One time she told me she drank a can of Pepsi from my fridge and even asked if she should pay me back. I told her she 100% has my permission to take a break and eat/drink whatever she needs while she’s here. Since then she’ll occasionally have a pop, a glass of juice, or once she said she had a piece of toast. She’s never helped herself to any meals, snacks, or anything beyond that.

What a nice setup.

My girlfriend(f,38) was over the other night and said she saw my cleaning lady “stealing from the fridge.” I told her she wasn’t stealing lol she has my permission, and she’s definitely not sitting around being lazy. She was taking a break! My girlfriend said it’s weird, unprofessional, and that it could lead to “boundary crossing.” I told her I’ve known this woman for two years and nothing like that has ever happened. GF thinks I should fire her before it “gets worse.”

Oh please.

Am I wrong for thinking… why change something that’s been working perfectly fine? Am I being weird?

Reddit would say this is a very simple equation: a respectful cleaner + clear permission + zero issues in two years = absolutely no problem.

The only “boundary crossing” here seems to be coming from his girlfriend, not the woman dusting his shelves.

This person agrees if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

This person says it’s HIS place and HIS cleaning lady, the end.

This person understands the value of cleaning people.

When the cleaner shows more honesty, trustworthiness, and chill than the girlfriend, the house isn’t the only thing that needs tidying up.

