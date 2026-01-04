Brewery Employee Worked Overtime Fixing The Mill, But A Tour Guide From A Different Company Yelled At Him To Stop So She Can Do Her Job

Imagine working in a factory that also gives tours. If you were working late to try to fix a problem, would you be willing to stop so a tour guide could give a tour to some tourists, or would you keep working?

In this story, one man was in this exact situation when he was working at a brewery, and he was not about to stop working for a tour!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Tourguide from a different company complains to my boss about me This happened three years ago I think. Back then I was still working in a brewery as a brewer (what a surprise I know) At that day, one of the trainees was working in the brewhouse for the first time alone. An hour before I could clock off, he came to me and asked if I could help him. So we went to the mash mill, the mill that will crush the malt into flour, and he told me it wasn’t working anymore.

They both took a closer look.

We started the mill and after a few seconds, malt started pouring out of the top part of the mill. I then climbed up the woobly ladder we had and started checking the small bin ontop of the mill. Now the thing was, the mill is nearly 100 years old, so we had to work carefully. So while I was digging around in the malt because I thought there was a plug in the bin, the trainee started screwing open the mill. The ladder was about 6 Meters tall so we both had to yell in order to communicate. And suddenly, the door flies open and one of the tourguides walked in with a few guests she was showing around.

It was bad timing.

The trainee and I were still working and yelling, and suddenly this dumb witch comes over to us and demands that we stop our work because she’s doing a tour right now. I was still on top of a woobly ladder and should be already home so I was quite upset. I yelled back at her to shut up, repairing the mill is more important than showing around a bunch of tourists that are only here to get wasted. Funnily enough, a few months prior to that we had a meeting with the big boss, at that meeting the boss gave everyone who worked in production the authority to expel the guides and their tours from rooms in the brewery should they interfere with our work in some way, something the guides knew. So I told the guide to immideately leave the malt room, which she did with an angry glare.

The boss wanted to talk to him.

The Trainee and I then managed to fix the mill and I went home. The next day I was ordered to the boss’ office. He told me that the guide complained about me for being rude and unneccesarily expelling her from the malt room. I then admitted that I may have been harsh, but “I was shoulder deep in malt on top of a ladder overtime. Please forgive me for not being in the best mood”

But it worked out okay.

I then explained what exactly happened yesterday and that the trainee can confirm my story. The boss then apologized for suspecting me and send me off. The tourguide got a really stern talk and a formal warning 😀

Fixing the problem is definitely more important than giving a tour.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the tourist perspective…

Another person can imagine how he would say this.

To be fair, she was doing her job.

This would be the biggest consequence of all!

She’ll know better next time!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.