Bride’s Aunt-In-Law Compliments Her Coffee But Insults Her As A Person, So She Leaves The Tasting At The Wedding Caterer’s Early

It’s important to remember that when you marry someone you are also marrying into their family, and there can be a few hard to deal with folks in pretty much every family.

In this story, a bride vents about her groom’s aunt, who is quite annoying and demanding. The situation got pretty tense when they were tasting food at the wedding caterer’s.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Entitled woman demands I make coffee for my wedding So, as evident by my name, I love coffee. I love experimenting with different beans, different blends, flavors and various concoctions. My job somewhat revolves around coffee. I have clients who love coffee as much as I do so working with something I love is a pretty sweet deal. I’ve been drinking coffee since I was pretty young. I needed the extra energy for school as a teen and became hooked. Back then a simple black coffee with sugar was enough but now that coffee has evolved over the last couple of decades, I love trying new things.

She has become hooked on a TikTok coffee trend.

I follow the TikTok coffee trends, trying out what they suggest to varying forms of failures and success. I recently decided to try the Dalgona Coffee trend which is blending instant coffee, sugar and water into a thick paste and spooning it over white milk. It tastes delicious and pretty similar to what you would find in a cafe. I drink way too much coffee and it’s mainly for the taste at this point. Instead of going through the tedious process of pulling out my handmixer, I have taken to mixing the instant coffee, sugar and water in a bowl then pouring it over the milk. It tastes exactly the same. It has now become a regular in my daily coffee routine.

She got married during Covid.

I am getting married in just a few days. My fiance and I are having a double wedding ceremony with my best friend (Barbara)and her fiance (Dave) and there won’t be many there. Due to the rise of this new variant of Covid, we trimmed the fat and uninvited quite a few of our guests. No one was happy with this but they understood. We narrowed it down to 20 people, even if that’s still a bit high for me but our seating arrangements mirror CDC restrictions. This is mostly to accommodate me because I am a germophobe and neurotic and panic if someone coughs near me. Covid has amplified this. Thanks, anxiety!

Here’s a bit more about the guest list…

Judging by the title of this post, you may be wondering why my wedding has anything to do with coffee. Here is where it gets weird…and annoying. Our guest list includes a few people from each side of our families. I have zero because I am NC with practically everyone from my family. My fiance’s parents come from “old money.” They are loaded but are grounded and exceptionally kind people. My MIL is an amazing woman whom I look up to as an example.

But there’s a problem in the family.

Her sister, my aunt-in-law (We’ll call her Bad Nuggets or BN for short) is not as grounded, wholesome or kind. She is a total jerk and mistreats everyone, including her own sister (My MIL) who just takes it in stride. BN calls the manager whenever there is an issue, no matter where she is. She once demanded the manager of a playground because the kids were “playing too loudly.” Spoiler Alert: There is no manager of a public playground. (She decided to complain to MIL about it, and she was embarrassed when no one sided with her on it)

Today, they met with the caterers.

The only person that BN isn’t a complete jerk to is my fiance, Bill. They have always been close but Bill acknowledges BN has some eccentricities that make others want to avoid her. Here is what happened today: Barbara and I are at the church, sampling some of what the catering is going to make for us so we can make any last minute changes a few days ahead of time. BN is there joining us, along with MIL and FIL. I make a couple changes to suit a few people on our list to accommodate their food allergies and to switch out the turkey for chicken, while asking to include a vegan alternative for my fiance’s cousin who is vegan.

Barbara and BN tried her coffee.

I have my lazy Dalgona coffee with me. I take a sip and Barbara asks if she can have a sip too. I hand it to her and she sips it and tells me it tastes really good and asks if I can make her one when we get home. BN suddenly snatches the coffee cup from Barbara and puts her rancid lips all over the coffee lid and audibly slurps it up. She sets the cup down and tells me it was the best coffee she’s ever tasted and said I HAVE to make it for the wedding feast. If this was a morning wedding, I would maybe consider it, but it’s a late afternoon wedding and not everyone drinks coffee like that. I also don’t want to spend the extra money making gallons of coffee that will just go to waste.

She’s annoyed by BN. Keep in mind this is during Covid and BN just drank her coffee without asking.

I’m already a little annoyed that she just contaminated my coffee by putting her gross lips on it, so I am pretty short with her. I tell her no and we continue with the tasting. Now BN is complaining about everything she is being handed and says none of it will do. Barbara and I quickly knock her down a few pegs and tell her this is our wedding, not hers. She then makes a low balled comment about us, even though we are both straight and marrying our fiance’s…who are men. (She knows this. She’s just being a salty witch.)

Time to go.

Both Barbara and I look at one another, then to my IL’s. I don’t have the time to do the tasting again because the wedding is in a few days but Barbara and I both agreed we had heard enough from BN and we get up to leave. My MIL follows us quickly because she doesn’t like confrontation but I overhear my FIL calling her a hateful witch as we were leaving. I intentionally left my cup behind because after she touched it, I wanted nothing to do with it.

BN apologized.

BN ended up calling me an hour or so ago to apologize and blame her behavior on her having a bad day. I reminded her that she was with me all day and if I had done something to annoy her, she needed to speak up. She said it wasn’t me and that she reacted horribly. I forgave her because she is my fiance’s aunt and I do like the woman when she isn’t being so heinous.

She ended up giving in.

I told her how to make the coffee but explained the reason we aren’t doing coffee at the reception. She insisted we have some for her there because like me, she’s a coffee enthusiast. We compromised and now I have to make two gallons of lazy Dalgona coffee for her to pick up later on tonight. I’m too nice for my own good sometimes.

She is too nice. Let BN try making the coffee herself.

