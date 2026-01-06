Sister Mocked Him For Learning Household Skills, So He Refused To Cook Meals For Her Kids. Now She’s Accusing Him Of Letting Them Go Hungry.

It’s crazy how people grow up in the same house, yet turn out so differently.

So, what would you do if a sibling who still believed in the old rules you were raised with suddenly expected you to step in and handle the very thing she’s always judged you for doing?

Would you gladly accept? Or would you refuse because of how she’s always been?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this situation and refuses his sister’s request.

My sister accused me of punishing her kids and letting them go hungry because I told her if someone like me can cook for my family so can she AITAH? My sister grew up in a “traditional” household where men/boys did manual labor, and women did the cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the babies. I (24m) was never taught to cook, clean, or do anything “womanly.” This means I never even used a microwave or made my own sandwich before I moved out of my parents’ house. It also meant my sister (28f) never learned how to do anything other than cook, clean, and raise babies, and she was encouraged to marry young, skip college, and be a traditional wife.

After growing up, they went their different ways.

I used to be punished for trying to enter the kitchen, and my sister would be punished if she did “boy stuff” with me. My sister followed the path our parents set out for her. I have gone totally no contact with them, and my sister is my only bio family contact I have. We’re not like super close, but I love her, and I always hoped she’d eventually get away from the upbringing we had.

He thinks his sister is working a job.

For a while now, I have suspected that my sister got at least a part-time job to help provide for her family, since she has been busier lately, after months of her talking about the financial struggles her family had. She would never admit to working because that’s a man’s thing, per our upbringing. But I suspect it.

If I’m right, this has made her more prickly, mean, and judgmental. If I’m wrong, then she’s just more judgmental and stuff anyway. This has become apparent when we talk. See, I’m married, and my wife and I have one child together. But we both work, we take turns cooking, cleaning, and stuff, and I reduced my hours for a while to be home more with our child when my wife went back to work, so that we saved on childcare expenses.

Now, she wants him to cook for her family.

My sister can’t believe I do this stuff, and more than once, when it came to me cooking, she has said she can’t believe “someone like me” is cooking for my family.

To her, it’s like the worst thing she could imagine because a man cooking is just a big no. Even professional chefs get **** said about them by her (which is what our parents and all their like-minded friends did). A couple of weeks ago, my sister asked me to send over some cooked meals for her family because she didn’t have the time to make anything worthwhile/good. I asked her why she’d want me, of all people, to send her food.

When he refused, she got mad.

She said she’s seen the stuff I make and she wants that for her kids. That she still can’t believe someone like me is cooking that, but since I do, I could help her out. I told her I wasn’t sending her the food and that if someone like me can cook like that, a SAHM like her should be totally capable of doing it. Which is when she turned around and accused me of punishing her kids by letting them go hungry because they can’t eat like that because of time constraints. AITA?

Yikes! Talk about double standards.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

This person thinks he grew up to be a great man.

Here’s someone who’s glad he’s not like his sister.

Great point.

According to this comment, the sister should not bother asking.

He was right to refuse.

You can’t act like that and expect someone to still help.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.