Call Center Agent Got A Call From A Woman Who Was Inquiring About Her Credit Card Points, And She Was Angry To Find Out She Didn’t Earn Any At All

Financial literacy is more important than most people realize.

Ma’am, there’s not a word in human language to express just how much of a “no” I can say to that request. I work at a call center for a financial institution. Today, a lady calls in. After questions and her rambling for about seven of the most confusing minutes of my life, I’m able to determine: She has a credit card, she has a debit card, and she doesn’t know the difference between the two.

Now, the credit card is one of those ones that earns points. She got the card six months ago, and started spending like there’s no tomorrow. So she could earn herself a bunch of reward points. That alone takes a kind of logic I dare not give myself a stroke trying to figure out. But I digress.

So she calls to check on her expected many, many reward points. It turns out she has… none. This is because she hasn’t been using her credit card, but instead, her debit card. Now, her checking account is way overdrawn.

Half her bills didn’t get paid. And she wants—I kid you not—us to take all the transactions done on the checking account for the last six months. Undo them and then redo them using the credit card. Her logic is that her checking account will be fixed, the bills will get paid, and she’ll have her precious rewards points.

She literally wants us to go back in time and change history. At least once a week, I say to myself: “That’s the most ridiculous, unbelievable thing I’ve ever been asked.” And somewhere, a person like this is waiting by the phone going, “Hold my beer.”

If only money mistakes could be fixed so easily like this…

