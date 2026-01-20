Account security exists for a reason.

I had a call today that literally had my co worker give me a stress ball while my TL gave me sympathetic looks Client calls in. She states she cannot use the phone for verification. No problem. I have three other ways to verify. Client fails all of them. Every single last one.

This person would not get off my phone. She keeps going around and around with questions. She kept asking if the government was locking her account. She asked if there was fraud. Lady, no. You just keep giving wrong answers. She would not stop. She began high-pitched, unhinged conspiracy theories.

Lady, again, it ain’t that deep. You just keep failing your own stuff you put on your account. By now, I look so visibly stressed. My TL, who is an honest to God angel, comes over. She says, “Just stand your ground.” She says to just keep telling her no. Which I did.

Y’all, this call was forty-five minutes. It was forty-five minutes of me telling this woman no. I finally got her to hang up. I went and got a smoke.

I love my company. This was my first hell call. I was completely backed up by my bosses the whole time. But JFC. This call made me question my religion.

Apparently, you can still easily fail at personal verification questions about yourself.

