Customer Yelled At Call Center Rep For Service That “Stopped Working,” But Then They Discovered That The Customer Had Cancelled It Weeks Earlier

You’d think canceling a service would be self-explanatory, but not everyone connects the dots.

So, what would you do if someone spent ten minutes tearing into you about a service outage, only for you to discover they personally canceled the service weeks earlier?

Would you abruptly end the call? Or would you have one of the weirdest conversations ever?

In the following story, one call center employee finds himself in this situation and recounts how it all happened. Let’s take a look.

Guy Cancels Service, Surprised Service is Cancelled Recently, I had a guy call in, upset that his equipment stopped working. I had to listen to the whole speech about how terrible we are, and this happens constantly, blah blah. Ten minutes into the conversation, I finally get his name and address, pull up the account, and it shows closed. Me: “I am so sorry, sir. It looks like this account was closed somehow. It shows someone called 3 weeks ago and cancelled service.”

Apparently, he had no idea what cancellation really meant.

Customer: “Oh, that was me. I cancelled it.” Me: “Ok…. well, if you cancel service, then the service stops?” Customer: “WELL, HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO KNOW THAT?” Me: “Well, sir, it is kind of in the name.”

Frustrated, he tries to put it into perspective for the customer.

Customer: “THIS IS WHY I HATE YOUR COMPANY. WE WERE A LOYAL CUSTOMER FOR 45 YEARS, AND YOU CAN’T EVEN KEEP OUR ACCOUNT ACTIVE UNTIL WE FIND ANOTHER COMPANY TO TRANSFER TO IN A FEW MONTHS.” Me: “Well, we can, but you have to pay for it. We can’t give you several months’ service while you shop around.” He then proceeds to curse me out and hang up. Why. What reason. What world would that work in?

Wow! That guy is off his rocker.

The nerve of some people! It sounds like that guy will never learn.

