Christmas Host Told His Cousin That Her Service Dog Wasn’t Welcome At The Party, And Now Part Of The Family Wants To Skip The Holiday Entirely

Not everyone is a dog person, and that becomes a real problem when someone assumes their dog is welcome in your home.

So, what would you do if you hosted a large family Christmas every year and a relative brought a service dog-in-training that caused issues during the last visit? Would you welcome the dog again, hoping it’s different this time? Or would you put your foot down and nip it in the bud before it becomes an issue?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and decides to act early. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA Don’t want service dog over for Christmas I (35M) host Christmas for my family. We host a large Christmas Eve party every year. I host because I’ve got a good house for it, and I’m pretty central to the extended family. Last year, my cousin had a service dog in training that she brought to Christmas Eve. I was told this dog was maybe a year old. I don’t have much experience with them and have never owned any. Well, it tinkled inside my house, and other smaller annoyances occurred (one involving my kid). I did hear some complaints from another family member, too.

Now, he’s dealing with nothing but drama.

A few weeks ago, I asked around to see if my cousin was coming, because I was going to nip this in the bud this year and ban it. I was told by family members that she wasn’t coming, so I thought there was nothing to deal with. I got notice on Sunday that she, in fact, would be in attendance. So I called her yesterday to tell her she could come, and that her dog is not invited. This has caused drama, and I’ve been told that her parents (my aunt and uncle) and her siblings are threatening not to come. It’s been a nightmare. I’ve offered to let the dog stay outside, but it can’t come inside, and that’s an unreasonable ask, I’m being told. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why some of the family is upset, but it is his home.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about his decision.

This person thinks he should ask questions.

According to this comment, it’s not a real service dog.

Here’s someone who thinks he can decide because it’s his home.

Yet another person who thinks he has the right to refuse.

Maybe there’s another way?

For example, she could bring a crate to keep her dog in. This way, it would be close to her and still contained inside his home.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.