‘Claiming ignorance is no longer going to cut it.’ – “Wicked” Star Marissa Bode Is Paralyzed And Had A Humiliating Flight, So She Sounded Off About Airplane Standards

Marissa Bode is best known for her role in the Wicked films, but a recent TikTok video she posted have gained her a lot of recognition, as well.

Bode is paralyzed from the waist down, and she took to TikTok to sound off about what she sees as a slap in the face to disabled people who fly on planes.

Bode talked about “how incredibly barbaric and dehumanizing that disabled people are treated when flying” and she specifically talked about how there are no accessible bathrooms on planes for the disabled.

The actress said people who can’t walk have no good choices while flying and that she doesn’t drink water on planes so she won’t have to go to the bathroom.

On a recent trip, Bode said she fell asleep and when she woke up with 90 minutes still remaining on her flight, she realized she had gone to the bathroom.

She said having to sit in it for the rest of the flight made her feel “subhuman.”

And things got worse when the plane landed.

Bode said she was informed that an airline staff member broke her wheelchair.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “After a week of sitting on this I have decided to press post. I know I’m not the only disabled person to be treated this way when flying and with any sort of a platform, I think it’s important to amplify these issues.”

Bode added, “I’m so sick of being treated as “too difficult” or unreasonable when asking to be treated as a human being. Claiming ignorance is no longer going to cut it. Educate yourself. Listen to disabled voices. The resources are out there.”

Here’s the video.

@marissa_edob After a week of sitting on this I have decided to press post. I know im not the only disabled person to be treated this way when flying and with any sort of a platform, I think it’s important to amplify these issues. I’m so sick of being treated as “too difficult” or unreasonable when asking to be treated as a human being. Claiming ignorance is no longer going to cut it. Educate yourself. Listen to disabled voices. The resources are out there. ♬ original sound – Marissa

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a good point.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

She has every right to be angry!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!