College Kid Wanted To Pay For His Pizza Later, But The Pizza Shop Employee Told Him They Don’t Sell Free Pizzas

Asking for free pizza and you’re not even a regular? That’s a bold request!

This pizza shop worker shares an insane story of a college student requestion a free pizza.

Check out the full story!

Can I take my pizza and get you guys back later? I work for one of the Big 3 in a college town. Every year that I work in this store college students get more and more delusional and entitled. Case in point, I had a student call and this is how our conversation goes:

The conversation didn’t go as expected…

Him: So I’m riding my bike to you guys from the campus, but I lost my wallet. Would it be alright if I took the pizza and got you guys back tomorrow? Me: I’m sorry, sir, but we’re unable do that. Him: Oh, come on man! Like, I’m a regular customer and you guys know I’m good for it.

UH OH…

(Note: I’ve worked here full time for almost 4 years and have never seen his name before. Also, he only had 1 other previous order on file.) Me: I’m really sorry, sir, but we just simply cannot do that. Him: Well that’s an unfortunate policy that you guys have. Me (losing my cool a bit): It’s not our policy, it’s just how businesses work.

That’s a bold request!

Him: Well, I thinks really dumb that you guys won’t work with me. Like, I’m a regular customer and I bring you guys a bunch of business. Me (having no cool at this point): Dude, you don’t have money you don’t get pizza. End of story. Him: But, like, I’ll pay you guys back tomorrow! Me: Not happening dude, because, you know, theft is a thing.

He knew he had to do something about this kid!

Him: Dude, I just lost my wallet riding my bike over to you guys. Besides, I’m good for it! You guys should have my name there and everything. Me: If you want the pizza, you have to pay for it. I’d advise you go find your wallet. Him: I just think you guys should value your loyal customers more.

That’s INSANE!

Me: Hangs up Maybe I should have hung up earlier. But, yeah, the kid seemed so confident that we would let him take the pizza and “get us back later.” These sorts of stupid requests and inane conversations are a regular occurrence once the college students are back in town.

GEEZ! That was dramatic!

Why would the kid assume he’s get free stuff just like that?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user has a better way to deal with kids like these.

That’s right! This user thinks these perks are only for the regulars.

This user knows how to get back at such customers!

This user wants to hear more stories like this one.

Exactly! This user knows loyal customers function differently.

Someone’s being a bit too entitled here don’t you think?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.