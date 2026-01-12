College Student Studied Hard And Aced A Very Difficult Calculus Test, So He Doesn’t Think It’s Fair That His Classmates Have Another Chance To Raise Their Grade

Imagine being in college and studying really hard for a test.

If your hard work paid off and you did really well on the test, would you be upset if your classmates had an opportunity to get extra credit, or would you be happy that you did well enough that you don’t need extra credit?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t think what his professor is doing is fair at all.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my professor for extra credit? I am a 20M and I currently attend a competitive university. I am taking a Calculus IV course, and we recently had our first exam. Since this professor was not clicking for me, I spent a week in advance studying for this exam every free chance I got because I was determined to do well. Fast forward, we take the exam, and it was hard because of the time constraint and because the professor is not very interesting. We get the grades, and the average grade was a 60%.

He did much better than average.

I was very happy since I got a 95% (the highest of the class), and after talking to a lot of people, it turned out many just did not study and did not care about their grade. (I am not judging people for not caring about their grade, everybody has their own preference which is okay). The professor, seeing that the average was uncharacteristically low, gave us the option to redo a third of the test at home, and show our work to him to get full credit back (33% back). I was a little perplexed since this professor does not believe in curves since it is “too unfair,” but he goes ahead and does this.

He had a question for the professor.

I approach him after class, and ask him about my score and what I could do to receive an extra 33% since I only got partial credit off for one point. He replies that the highest I could get is 100%, and to just resubmit the half of a problem for the extra 5%. I then asked if there was anyway I could get the opportunity to redo a third of the following exam if I do poorly, to which he replied no. He then said that it was rather rude of me to ask such a thing since so many people are very excited about the opportunity, and he called me ungrateful.

He doesn’t understand why the professor called him ungrateful.

What am I ungrateful for? The fact that I studied for a week every chance I got and did well instead of not studying and doing poorly? I just believe it is unfair that students who admitted to not caring about their grade all of the sudden get an extra 33% added to their grade after ChatGPTing two problems. I feel like I wasted my time studying when many people who did not put in the work will get the same grade I got.

He thinks there would be a better approach to make this fair.

I think that if he were to do this, each student gets the chance to redo a third of one exam of their choice throughout the term if they do poorly on it, or that the students who did well get above a 100%. AITA for asking my professor for an opportunity to get extra credit on a different exam since I do not need it for this exam?

It’s not fair if the other students are able to raise their grades by using ChatGPT at home to redo the test, but he should be happy with his hard work and his grade.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person explains the point of the extra credit.

He really doesn’t have any reason to be upset.

Another person thinks he should be happy with his grade.

Nobody thinks he has a reason to complain.

If you already got an A, you don’t need extra credit.

