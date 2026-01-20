College Student’s Roommates Want Him To Move Out So Their Friend Can Move In, But He Doesn’t Want To Go Because They Won’t Help Out Financially

Imagine being randomly assigned three roommates in college. The three roommates are all actually friends, and they want you to move out so their other friend can move in.

Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one college student is in this exact situation, and while he’s not completely against the idea of moving, it would be very inconvenient.

AITA for not wanting to move at roommates request when they aren’t offering to help financially? The gist of the situation is that I live in a college town currently going to university and I have 3 roommates that I rent out a house together through a leasing office. These roommates were already close with one another and I was a bit of an outsider. They have a fourth friend they want to move in with them next year, and requested that I be the one to move out since logistically it’s more difficult for three people to handle that furniture difference, etc.

For some background: – It was a randomly assigned housing unit. Aside from me selecting a particular room that I wanted, which I paid and am paying extra for to get this particular room, the roommates were randomly assigned by the leasing office. – I don’t really interact with them at all, aside from passing by them through the house on occasion. I travel a lot for work and competitions, so some months I’m only there half the time. All-in-all, I’m the kind of roommate that’s a “ghost” that minds his own business. – On the other end, two are in frats and one throws parties at this house often till 5 AM with a boombox blasting music through my door.

Now, the conflict at hand is that it’d cost me quite a bit financially to cover moving expenses, storage and transportation, and I’d have to find a place to live temporarily along with my things between moveout and movein dates. There’s also fees written into my contract that make it expensive to move buildings or units in the area, but they said it can be potentially waived. My roommates only offer to help move my things, but have very blatantly ignored any notion of me mentioning the expense that it’d toll on me to handle all of this and continue to talk about how difficult it’d be for them to move all 3 of their furniture and things. They also bought some furniture from the prior tenant they bring up as a difficulty to move and that since they already bought it, it gives them greater claim. I offered to buy that furniture if needed, but that was also ignored.

Now, I acknowledge it’s more difficult to move 3 than to move 1, but the difference is that these 3 all have family homes within 2~ hours driving distance and rooms at home. My family is out-of-state nearly across the country and I’m fully moved out, with all of my belongings. Along with that, I’m currently covering all of my finances, be it rent, tuition, student loans, groceries, etc. on my own, but the other 3 get weekly grocery deliveries from their families and come from very well-off financial backgrounds with support from their families. This is why I believe it to be more difficult for me to eat these costs just so they can move in their friend, when they’re all extremely wealthy driving luxury vehicles and coupes.

One of them even mentioned that it’d be difficult to move his boat which has been sat in the garage for months since his trailer his broken. Honestly, I don’t see how that’s my problem? My lease is already renewed for next year.

The only reason to move out would be that it sounds really annoying living with these entitled, loud frat bros. Otherwise, there’s no reason for him to move. If the roommates want to live with their other friend, that’s their problem and they can move out.

