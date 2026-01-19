January 18, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

by Mila Cardozo

RV on the road

Freepik/Reddit

A lot of people underestimate how much information is needed for you to be an expert at something.

In this story, a man shares how his dad, a contractor, took advantage of a situation in which a client (who assumed his RV didn’t need to be measured) inevitably called him to go back and fix an arch.

Let’s read the whole story.

You want a bigger arch? Sure!

So, this is a story my dad told me from when he was a contractor in California.

My dad built this house back in 1983, biggest & most extravagant house he ever built.

The driveway had a carport with a beautiful archway to drive into (about 10ft) that lead to the garage.

He got a call from the customer, and this is roughly how it went.

Customer: “I just bought an RV, I need the carport entrance raised another 16 inches to make room to park the RV in the garage.”

Dad: “Sure, bring the RV by and we can measure it.”

C: “I measured it already. I need the archway raised another 16 inches.”

The client made the decision.

D: “…are you sure? Let’s double check.”

C: “I checked three times already, trust me, just do it.”

Eventually, my dad just said sure, charged him $4000 for it, and made the change.

But the roofline was too low to go another 16in, so he just converted it to a rectangle shape with rounded corners.

3 weeks later, he got a call again.

C: “Hey, uh…there’s a problem with the arch…”

It wasn’t the contractor’s fault, though.

D: “What’s up?”

C: “…its tall enough…but I didn’t measure the width…the RV is to big and my wife won’t shut up about how she preferred the arch…I need the arch back…

D: “No problem…that will be $8000”.

C: “8000?! But last month it was only 4000!”

D: “Yes, but I wasted all that material tearing the arch out, and I have to pay for the materials and my guys to go in & reinstall it.”

C: “…fine…just get it done before the weekend or I won’t hear the end of it.”

My dad deliberately spent 2 weeks on it. Netted $12000 extra on a house for no reason.

Clients need to assume the person they’re hiring knows a bit more about what they’re doing than they do.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Take notes, everyone.

Screenshot 1 2e6807 Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

And I thought they would square things away.

Screenshot 5 eb5e90 Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

Someone shares an experience.

Screenshot 3 c38786 Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

No editing needed.

Screenshot 4 3f1e2b Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

It was all just a rounding error to him.

Screenshot 2 d73e47 Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

This could’ve been avoided so easily.

Screenshot 6 acd227 Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity

Rule of thumb:

If a professional says “let’s check that again,” just check the thing again.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter