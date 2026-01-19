Contractor Built A House With An Archway That Leads To The Garage, But His Client Bought An RV And Refused To Have It Measured, So He Had To Use His Creativity
A lot of people underestimate how much information is needed for you to be an expert at something.
In this story, a man shares how his dad, a contractor, took advantage of a situation in which a client (who assumed his RV didn’t need to be measured) inevitably called him to go back and fix an arch.
Let’s read the whole story.
You want a bigger arch? Sure!
So, this is a story my dad told me from when he was a contractor in California.
My dad built this house back in 1983, biggest & most extravagant house he ever built.
The driveway had a carport with a beautiful archway to drive into (about 10ft) that lead to the garage.
He got a call from the customer, and this is roughly how it went.
Customer: “I just bought an RV, I need the carport entrance raised another 16 inches to make room to park the RV in the garage.”
Dad: “Sure, bring the RV by and we can measure it.”
C: “I measured it already. I need the archway raised another 16 inches.”
The client made the decision.
D: “…are you sure? Let’s double check.”
C: “I checked three times already, trust me, just do it.”
Eventually, my dad just said sure, charged him $4000 for it, and made the change.
But the roofline was too low to go another 16in, so he just converted it to a rectangle shape with rounded corners.
3 weeks later, he got a call again.
C: “Hey, uh…there’s a problem with the arch…”
It wasn’t the contractor’s fault, though.
D: “What’s up?”
C: “…its tall enough…but I didn’t measure the width…the RV is to big and my wife won’t shut up about how she preferred the arch…I need the arch back…
D: “No problem…that will be $8000”.
C: “8000?! But last month it was only 4000!”
D: “Yes, but I wasted all that material tearing the arch out, and I have to pay for the materials and my guys to go in & reinstall it.”
C: “…fine…just get it done before the weekend or I won’t hear the end of it.”
My dad deliberately spent 2 weeks on it. Netted $12000 extra on a house for no reason.
Clients need to assume the person they’re hiring knows a bit more about what they’re doing than they do.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.
Take notes, everyone.
And I thought they would square things away.
Someone shares an experience.
No editing needed.
It was all just a rounding error to him.
This could’ve been avoided so easily.
Rule of thumb:
If a professional says “let’s check that again,” just check the thing again.
