Couple Plans A Destination Wedding In Their Home Country, But The Groom’s Parents Suggest A Date Change To Ease The Financial Burden

Imagine living in the United States, but your family lives in another country.

If you planned to get married in the country where your family lives, would you pick whatever wedding date works for you, or would you try to plan around a time when travel and wedding costs are less expensive?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. The groom wants to go with a budget-friendly time, but his bride feels like he’s making decisions and changes without involving her.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for proposing to move our wedding date? My (33M) fiancée and I just got engaged in October this year, and we’re struggling to set the date of the our wedding. We looking to get married late fall 2026, and we’ve been meeting with wedding planners. The good news is that we can make it happen. However it’s the wedding date and logistics that is causing the issues.

For many guests, it will be a destination wedding.

Our wedding will be taking place in our home country, so people will have to fly from the US, which can be costly. We are both aware of this, and we are doing everything we can to make this as financially least stressful as possible on people including sending out save the dates as early as possible. My parents will be funding the wedding, and my fiancée and we don’t want to stress them out in that way. My fiancée’s mom is very much involved in wedding process but we are trying to work around her schedule too. I will note that my fiancée’s family lives in our home country, so there is not as much financial stress when it comes to transportation.

His parents had a money-saving suggestion.

A couple of days ago, my fiancée and I agreed to speak with our families regarding the new proposed wedding date to see if there were any financial limitations (transportation, housing, food, etc.). I spoke with my parents earlier this weekend and they felt that they needed more time to pay for the wedding. They proposed that my fiancée and I push the date back by two weeks, which would work better. Having the wedding two weeks later will mean that the flight tickets will be almost 50% less. Also, the wedding prices and vendor prices drop significantly. We would end up saving more money on the wedding. I told my parents I would talk to my fiancée first before confirming.

His fiancée was pretty upset.

Earlier today, I talked to my fiancée about my discussion with my parents regarding the wedding dates. I explained to her the financial issues surrounding our proposed date and I wanted us to discuss moving back the date by two weeks. She got mad at me and said that apparently she has no say in the wedding dates. I explained to her that is not the case and this wedding and marriage is about us. At the same time, we need to take into account in financial aspect of this wedding for ourselves and our guests. We agreed to think about it and talk about it the next day.

He was trying to help, but he’s wondering if he messed up.

I understand she is frustrated about this as am I, but I feel like I have worked as hard with my family to find some common ground. I feel like my efforts weren’t appreciated. AITA for proposing to move the wedding date?

As long as they haven’t sent out the save the dates yet, I think it’s a good idea to plan the wedding at a less expensive time.

He definitely needs to include his fiancée in this discussion though. It’s her wedding too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good question.

They need to adjust their expectations.

This person thinks about it from the groom’s mom’s perspective.

But this person is on the bride’s side.

They really need to look at all of their options carefully before selecting a wedding date.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.