Crazy Customer Refuses To Believe Anything A Supervisor Says, And Wants To Speak To The Store Manager… But She’s Actually Talking To The Store Manager

“You’re a supervisor. You aren’t a manager, honey. There’s a difference.” I am a manager for a general store in the Midwest. Typically, this is a small town, so we get a lot of regulars, no one causes too much of a fuss. But for whatever reason, all the crazies came out yesterday. It started when I opened the store and a man entered without a shirt on. We do have a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, so I informed him he had to leave and come back with one on. Shirtless Guy: “Am I offending you?” Me: “It isn’t a personal decision. It is company policy. I’m sorry.”

SG: “Suppose I don’t have a shirt.” Me: “Then I can’t allow you to shop here.” SG: “Then I guess I won’t.” He then hiked up his pants and strutted out the door as if our store wasn’t good enough for him, anyway.

Then, as I was stocking, I overhear two girls chatting, when one of them mumbles and says “… like hers!” and points at me. Then they kept walking. I hope it was something flattering. I didn’t want to investigate. Near the end of the day, I’m called to dairy because “a customer is requesting to speak to a manager.” Words I live for. So I put on my happy face and asked what the situation was. Old Lady: “He’s [dairy associate] telling me you don’t have anymore Halloween cookies.” Me: “That’s right. We had them discounted until the end of the week. Now we have Christmas cookie dough.”

Old Lady: “It’s too early for Christmas. Certainly everyone didn’t buy ALL of the Halloween cookies. Do you have any more pumpkin or ghost cookies in the back?” Dairy: “I checked in the back already.” Old Lady: “I’m speaking with the manager, honey.” Whoa!

Me: “If [dairy associate] said we’re out of them, we’re out of them. It’s his department and he knows the product we have in stock. Besides, they are deleted items at this point and we wouldn’t be able to sell them if we had them.” Old Lady: “Well I don’t get it. Where did they go?” Me: “We either sold out or the rest went back to the manufacturer for disposal.” Old Lady: “DISPOSAL? Well I wanted to buy them! Why would they throw them out like that? Let me see your back room. I don’t believe they’re gone.”

Me: “We don’t allow customers-” Old Lady: “I know you have them!!” At this point, she walks past me into the back. Not in the cooler, though, just where the offices are. She’s looking all around, confused. Old Lady: “Where is it?” Me: “Ma’am, I’m going to have to ask you to leave.”

Old Lady: “You don’t have the authority! Where is the STORE manager?” Me: “I am the STORE manager. You’ve been disrespectful to me and my employees, please leave.” Old Lady: “You’re a supervisor. You aren’t a manager, honey. There’s a difference.”

We are literally standing in front of my office that says “Store Manager” on it as she makes that comment. I try to tell her this, but she keeps cutting me off demanding I take her to the dairy cooler or find the cookies myself. The third time she calls me honey I walk into my office and shut the door. I tell myself “If she starts pounding on the door, I’m calling the police.” Thankfully she let out a huge “UGH!” and I heard her stomp off, cursing under her breath. So it was an exciting day to say the least.

