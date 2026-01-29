If one thing is true about social media, it’s that the algorithms are hard to predict.

And creators on Instagram know all about it!

Folks have recently taken to TikTok to complain about the fact that Instagram likes are way down.

A woman named Kimberly told viewers via her video’s text overlay, “Instagram is dead, nobody can tell me otherwise.”

She added, “You post a pic, and it shows over 1,000 views with only 34 likes? Be so real with me right now. What kind of hater vibes sorcery is going on over there?”

Another woman posted a video and showed screenshots to her viewers to prove how much her Instagram likes have gone down.

This guy said he thinks people have to do something crazy to get likes on Instagram now.

He added that people don’t react when, “We see our loved ones get married and buy a house” and, “proceed to not like, not comment, and scroll.”

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “Instagram likes recession.”

And a woman named Nikki said, “So you posted a picture on Instagram. No likes. But your stories? So many views. They’re watching you, honey. They’re seeing you, but they do not want you to know they are seeing you.”

She added, “People these days are so nosey.”

In her video’s caption, Nikki wrote, “It doesn’t cost a cent to support or like someone’s content!”

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Seems pretty obvious to me. People are watching more Stories and not scrolling as much.

And so it goes…

