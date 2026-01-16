January 15, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Cruise Passenger Won A Ten-Thousand Dollar Jackpot And Shared Part Of It With His Brother, But The Brother Demanded A Larger Cut And Told Their Mutual Friends That He’s Greedy

Slot machines in a cruise ship casino, waiting for someone to hit the jackpot

Money has a way of revealing who actually has your back and who’s keeping score.

So, what would you do if you won a jackpot on a cruise and a relative who watched it happen slowly shifted the mood from excitement to resentment because the amount you shared wasn’t enough for them? Would you give them the additional money? Or would you stand your ground and let them know you didn’t have to share at all?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this predicament and thinks he’s shared enough. Here’s what’s going on.

I won a jackpot on a cruise. Now my brother wants me to give him “his fair share”.

I won a small jackpot on a cruise a week ago, which was a little over 10k. My brother was with me when I won.

After getting the hand pay, I gave him $2k. Afterwards, he was passive-aggressive for the next day.

On the last day, he proceeded to demand “his” remaining $3k because he believes we should have split it evenly, because he didn’t win.

Now, his brother is complaining about him to friends.

I reminded him it was my money I put into the machine, so why did he expect to get anything at all?

I told him he should be grateful for what I gave him, as I didn’t have to give him anything at all.

He’s since been passive-aggressive again now that we’ve gotten back. I’ve also heard from mutual friends that he’s been calling me greedy and how I’m selfish.

Eek! It’s easy to see why he’s upset about this.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit suggest he handle it.

He was nice enough already.

The brother is something else, thinking he’s entitled to more. Sheesh!

