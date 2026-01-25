Customer Kept Yelling At Innocent Store Employees, So The Boss Finally Talked To Him And Banned Him From The Store

Can’t hold a normal conversation? We’ll we’re not interested either!

How to get us to hang up on you four times. So this happened today. I’ll try to keep it short. I’m an assistant manager for the store I’m at.

I was working on something on the computer for the store while my boss, the store manager, was grabbing dough from a neighboring store. A call gets through to me at my computer station. For simplicity, I’ll be M, customer will be RC (for rude customer; a man, which will be important later), my boss will be B, and my insider will be O. M: Thank you for choosing $pizzaStore, I’m NotSoGrownUp, how can I help you? RC: HOW MUCH ARE YOUR WINGS?? M: An 8 piece is about $7.00. RC: NO I NEED 20!!

M: … Umm… We have a 14 piece for $11.00 RC: OK. Fine, I’ll get that then. Can you deliver those wings?? M: Of course. I just need an address. RC: 1234 Street Ln. I want to add a medium pizza. Is there any specials for that?! M: I’m not sure, let me check…. Mmm… No, only for our eight piece and a pizza. RC: ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

M: Mmm…. Nope, afraid not. I’m sorry, sir. RC: WELL THAT’S RIDICULOUS!! I WANT MY WINGS SENT TO 1234 STREET LN!! THAT’S SO STUPID!! I CAN’T BELIEVE THAT– At this point I hung up on him. I’m not about to send a driver to this guy. I quickly add a note into the customer profile that he has harassed me and to be extremely cautious when answering his call. Forty minutes later, my boss was still out and I’m still working on my project on the computer. A call gets sent to my station; same number as before. M: Thank you for choosing $pizzaStore, I’m NotSoGrownUp, how can I help you? RC: OH NO!! I NEED YOUR CUSTOMER SERVICE NUMBER!! YOU DON’T HANG UP ON A CUSTOMER!! M: Sir, I only hung up on you because you were cursing at me for not having a special on our 14 piece wings.

RC: OH MY GOD! I WASN’T CURSING AT YOU AND I’M GOING TO HAVE YOUR JOB YOU– At this point I hung up on him again and went back to my project. As soon as my boss came back, I let him know what had transpired. He told me that he supported hanging up with belligerent customers and that if a customer care case came from the office, he’ll handle it. A few hours later, we were in full swing dinner rush. My boss was on the cut table/dispatch station handling business and I was jumping between stations that needed help. All of the sudden I hear my insider from the main order taking station having issues with a phone call and go over to investigate. O: I’m sorry sir, but you don’t have to curse at me. (pause)

O: Would you like to talk to my manager on the situation? (pause) O: Sir cursing at me won’t… No… Sir? (pause) O: Sir… I understand. No. At this point he hung up and yelled to the other insiders not to put the 14 piece chicken in. He looked visually upset and I asked him what happened. O: He just started yelling at me saying how he’s disappointed with our store and how he wants his wings delivered to 1234 Street Ln. I’ve realized it was the same guy from before!

M: Hey boss!! That guy that cursed at me just called!! The wings guy! B: Oh yeah?? He walks over to the order station and looks at the profile. B: This guy? M: Yeah, he just yelled at O. B: OK.

My boss picked up the phone and called the number on screen. B: Hi, this is $boss, from $pizzastore, I’m sorry MA’AM, but you’re not allowed to order from us anymore. Then my boss hung up the phone laughing and quickly added, “NO SERVICE” into the customer profile. M: Boss, that was a man. B: I know. And he was so mad.

