Customer Service Agent Faced A Furious Customer Over Xbox Charges, But The Receipts Finally Ended Her Child’s Denials

Parents love to believe their kids “wouldn’t do that,” but the truth is often far less flattering.

One customer service agent found himself explaining a disputed Xbox charge to a mom convinced her son was innocent.

When the receipts start talking, the story changes fast.

So I work for one of the big wireless providers in customer service. Every now and then, you’ll get a call about content charges on the bill from Google Play or the Microsoft Store. A lady called in livid about a $75 charge for Fortnite on her bill and was disputing it.

It turns out, this charge was completely legitimate.

After fact-finding, I learned that she has a child with an Xbox who plays that game more than any other and has his own phone. I informed her that her son chose to have the Xbox billing applied to the wireless bill. Of course, she told me that was inaccurate and that he didn’t do it—or if he did, he didn’t know what he was doing.

But the customer service agent immediately knows this charge had to go through multiple rounds of authentication.

Okay, ma’am, I have an Xbox as well. In order for a charge to be applied, you have to change the payment method, then verify a code Microsoft sends to the phone number entered. Sometimes it even sends a second code to confirm the purchase. Then you get a text from us, your wireless provider, that a purchase was made.

We can see what time it was done, which phone number authorized it, and that consent was provided.

So simply put, her child’s story didn’t add up.

He cannot just hit one button and buy it. The lady yelled for her son, and I could hear her asking him about it. He denied it. I told her how to go on the Xbox and confirm the purchase.

Finally, the mother started to understand.

She did, thanked me, and promptly hung up. I would feel bad for the kid, but he knew what he was doing and then lied. You’re not as smart as you think you are.

Looks like this not-so-clever plan was finally foiled.

