Customers Are Sounding Off About Bad Side Effects They’ve Experienced From Mitchum Deodorant

TikTokkers are taking to the social media platform to voice their displeasure with Mitchum deodorant.

A woman named Ellie told viewers, “I’ve been suffering really badly with marks underneath my arms, like chafing marks. And I thought that it was from running, and it isn’t from running.”

She added, “I highly recommend stopping using it because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, because it’s genuinely been agonizing.”

Ellie said she won’t use Mitchum products anymore.

@ellierebecca_ One quick search on Tiktok shows this has been going on for over a month and I was totally oblivious to it… The marks have been awful, not only unbelievably painful but also embarrassing for people to see especially during holiday season 🙂 I don’t know the specifics of what has caused this to happen to so many thousands of people, but @mitchumuk @mitchum seriously need to do something about this!! #mitchum #mitchumdeodorant ♬ Style Taylors Version Instrumental – Dan Swift Del Rey

Another TiKTokker showed viewers what was going on with her skin and she wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Mitchum deodorant what have you done to the recipe. As a loyal user for 7 years my armpits are on LITERAL FIRE and I have an infection now.”

Another woman named Courtney told viewer in her video’s caption, “Used it for years and now I’m throwing it away. My armpit was extremely sore and now it’s really dry.”

And a TikTokker named Kayon said that she used to love Mitchum’s products, but lately, she’s experienced burning and itching.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’m gutted. Mitchum, what’s going on?”

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer sounds concerned…

This might be a sign to change your deodorant, people!

