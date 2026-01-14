Customers Are Trying To Eat Big Macs In Under One Minute And It’s Harder Than You’d Expect. – ‘I’m really doubting myself. Look how big it is.’

Are you up for a real challenge…?

If so, you should give this one a shot!

I’m talking about the Big Mac Challenge that is taking social media by storm.

Folks on TikTok have been filming themselves trying to eat an entire McDonald’s Big Mac in one minute or less: let’s take a look at some of them.

A fella named Ryan gave the challenge a shot with his friend.

The duo chowed down as best they could, but they came up short.

In the video’s caption, Ryan wrote, “Tried the Big Mac challenge and I failed, but I will attempt it again.”

Another TikTokker named Bex told viewers, “I’m really doubting myself. Look how big it is.”

She came close…but she still had some chewing to do when her one minute time limit expired.

A man named Anthony came through with flying colors!

He finished the Big Mac and told viewers, “That was tough.”

And finally, a TikTokker named Mike was not playing around.

He polished off his Big Mac with time to spare.

Nice work!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person made a bold prediction.

Another viewer asked a question.

And this TikTok user offered some advice.

Another day, another unusual TikTok trend!

