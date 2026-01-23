Dad Invites His Adult Kids And Their Spouses On A Kayaking Trip, But He Excludes One Daughter-In-Law Because She Can’t Swim

Imagine having an annual tradition of going on a kayaking and camping trip with your adult children and their spouses.

If one of the spouses didn’t know how to swim, would you let them join you on the trip anyway, or would you insist that they need to learn how to swim first?

In this story, one dad is in this situation and chooses the second option. Now, his son and daughter-in-law are both mad at him.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not allowing my DIL to join a camping trip and doubling down on it I am an outdoors person, and before the weather gets too cold I do a camping trip. We kayak down the the river make camp on the bank. It is a lot of fun and is a two night trip. I have done this with all of my kids and have started to invite their spouses, some show up and some don’t. (Not everyone likes camping). The river we kayak on can get a fast and choppy in places. I have a strict no kids under 10 rules and that they have to good swimmers.

Safety first!

This bring me to my sons wife (Jane- fake name) Jane can not swim at all. She never learned as a child and she still hasn’t learned as an adult. The most I have ever seen her do is go into the shallow end in a pool. My son wanted to invite Jane and I told him no, that this is safety concern because she can not swim. Jane was very upset about it and told me it would be fine.

All she has to do is learn to swim.

I told her no again and if she learns how to swim she can come next year Jane is upset and my son is also upset. He has told me he can’t go if she isn’t invite and I stuck to my decision. He is also not happy with me either

I wonder if there would be a way for her to meet them at the camp and skip the kayaking part.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Someone who kayaks every year shares their opinion.

He’s just prioritizing his daughter-in-law’s safety.

This is sad. Kayaking can be dangerous.

Everyone agrees with his decision.

Being safe is more important than being included.

