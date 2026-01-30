Daughter Is Upset About The Inheritance She’ll Get And She Wants Them To Change The Will, But They Want To Honor An Old Family Tradition

It can be next to impossible to break a family tradition. And, as the saying goes, if something isn’t broken, then why fix it?

AITA for refusing to change how my family does inheritance? “My family has a tradition involving inheritance. Children receive sentimental items and a token cash amount and grandchildren get a trust set up for their future. It works for our family and has for a few generations now. My brother blew his trust during the dot.com bubble but his kids still have money for university and to get a start on life.

It is a way to keep one generation from messing everything up.

I am doing my will and my daughter has approached me about her inheritance. She informed me that she was going to be child free. I respect her decision. She thinks that the Earth is overpopulated and does not want to contribute. I told her that her inheritance from myself would be some souvenirs from her childhood trips and about $5,000.

She said that she knew that each of her brother’s children was receiving substantially more than that in their trust. I said that she had received her trust from her grandmother and that was how it worked. She thinks it is unfair that her decision will lead to her getting less money. She refuses to understand that even if she had ten children she would not be getting any more than what she is already getting. She called the family tradition ridiculous and patriarchal which is odd because as stated her trust came from her grandmother. She thinks I’m a jerk for not changing how things are done. I told her that our family has been doing this for a long time and it works. AITA?”

