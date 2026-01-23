Daughter Wants To Inherit Part Of The Family Business, But Her Parents Already Agreed That The Company Will End Up With Her Stepbrother

Things can get pretty complicated in a hurry when it comes to family business.

Who’s gonna run it?

Who’s gonna be left out?

That’s the issue at the heart of this Reddit story, and the mom who wrote it wants to know if she’s doing anything wrong.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for calling my daughter ungrateful for wanting to inherit her dad’s company too? “11 years ago, when I (32F) found out I was pregnant with my daughter, my husband and I were both initially very excited and he proposed to me. However, soon after he told me that his company investors weren’t crazy about us getting married.

Huh?

He said that they have known his son (29M) for a long time and thought our daughter or I also becoming part owner would not be as safe a bet as my stepson inheriting the company alone. I ended up going to work with my husband and after working a 10 hour day with him I realized how unglamorous running things was.

She wasn’t into it at all.

So I told him to please not leave me in charge of any of the company and he assured me that’s fine and he won’t. My husband said we could talk about our daughter getting a very small share but he gave off the impression that even that was a deal-breaker considering the fact that we might have more kids. I really wanted to put this behind us and get married so I agreed to stipulations that only my stepson and his kids would inherit the company, not any of my kids.

But someone else is interested in the company…

My daughter is wise beyond her years and recently has been shadowing her half brother and dad when they work. The other day she found out her half brother was going to do her dad’s work in a couple years and from there found out that she was never going to be equal to her half brother in her dad’s company. She came to me in a huff and said she heard that she’s not allowed to get her dad’s company even though her brother is. And said it must be because we have different moms. I tried to tell her that her dad and I agreed that running a company was no fun and that it would be better to leave the work to her half brother so she that lets her be home more. My daughter said she likes the topics her dad and brother discuss at work and said she can be just as good a boss as her half brother.

This was getting complicated.

She asked this decision could be changed and I said technically but we don’t want to change stuff and make others upset and that I wasn’t going to try to reverse the decision. She started complaining and crying that I wasn’t giving her a chance and asked why I wasn’t fighting for her. That made me furious because I made the decisions I did 11 years ago to ensure my daughter would live in a home with both parents under the same roof. I told her to stop being ungrateful and that her dad and I have been generous to her and she won’t ever have to worry about money. She said she didn’t care about that- she wanted to work and be equal to her brother. I was exasperated and told her to go to her room and come back when she appreciates all we’ve spoiled her with and how I would have loved to have the life she enjoys now when I was growing up. AITA?”

Check out what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s wrong.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person had a lot to say.

Family businesses sure can be complicated, huh?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.