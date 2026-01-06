Deli Worker Tried To Give A Customer A Large Drink For The Price Of A Small, But She Got Confused And Angry At The Kind Gesture

There’s nothing worse than trying to do something nice for someone and having it backfire in your face.

So, what would you do if you offered a small gesture to make a customer’s day a little easier, only for them to treat it like you’d done something wrong and question you over a price you already rang up correctly?

Would you walk them through what happened? Or just give them what they originally ordered?

In the following story, a deli worker finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Short and sweet I work in a deli at a grocery store that recently changed ownership. We’re trying to go the extra mile because we now have more suitors to buy out our company yet again. I rang up chicken tenders for this customer, along with a small soda they ordered. I scanned a small soda and chicken tenders by weight. I decided to give the customer a large cup just to be nice. The customer is surprised by the price of the chicken tenders (which was highly accurate) and notices a large drink. She said to me, “Hey, are you dense? I ordered a small drink! Give me a small!”

He switched the cup out, but the price remained the same.

I put the large cup back and get her a small one. Then she looked and said, “Um, excuse me, the price didn’t change!” I said, “I know. I rang you up for a small. Here it is!” I knew that she would expect the price to come down, but it didn’t. So, she turned and walked off in a huff. And after all that, I called out to her, “We’re out of doctor pepper!”

Wow! She should learn how to ask questions.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about customers like this.

That’s only part of what happened.

This person has a good way of looking at it.

According to this reader, they want what they paid for.

Yet another person who wants the size they order.

What a nice thing to do!

Unfortunately, some people just don’t understand.

