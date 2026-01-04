Rude Customer Demands A Delivery Driver Bring The Food Inside Himself, But His Effort Was Repaid With Criticism And Zero Tip

Delivery jobs come with unwritten expectations — and even fewer “thank you”s.

For one driver, a simple pizza drop-off turned awkward when a customer insists he fully enter her home to put the pizza on the table himself.

Spoiler alert: the encounter ended about as well as you’d expect.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Lady asked me to come inside to put the pizza on the table So I pull up to this house and knock. A lady opens the door and goes, “Can you bring it inside and set it on the table?”

This driver is immediately cautious and tries to set a boundary, but this lady isn’t having it.

I kind of hesitate and say, “Uh, I’m not really supposed to go inside people’s houses,” and she just sighs like I’m being difficult. She moves out of the way and goes, “Just put it on the table, it’s right there.”

So against his better judgment, the driver complies, but comes to immediately regret it.

So I take one step in and put the boxes down fast, like not even fully in the house. As I’m leaving, she goes, “You could’ve at least closed the box properly,” like, ma’am, you left it open??? No tip, by the way.

Of course there wasn’t!

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this story.

This delivery driver is entitled to a huge tip after dealing with this kind of behavior.

This kind of special treatment is only reserved for elderly customers, preferably ones who tip humanely.

This commenter hopes this driver learned a very valuable lesson.

This fellow delivery driver doesn’t like to take any chances.

This driver went out of his way to help a rude customer and still got stiffed for it.

Yep, that sounds about right!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.