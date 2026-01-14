Delivery Driver Was Tailgated And Cut Off By A Rude “Brodozer,” So He Decided To Stay Calm And Wait For Justice To Be Served

Road rage can escalate quickly if you’re not careful.

In this story, a man driving his car was being tailgated and cut off by an aggressive driver in town.

Despite the tension, he stayed calm and let karma take over.

I got a brodozer pulled over I was coming back from a delivery at the middle of town in Hudson, WI. The jerk in the typical brodozer truck cuts another car off. He rolls halfway into an intersection on a red light. He gets honked at, and flips the bird.

I’m already annoyed as he had been riding my rear for the past few blocks. Now, we were side by side. This dude is obviously aggressive, so I figure I can make him get himself in trouble. Down the road is the restaurant I work at. After that is a popular spot for police to wait for speeders.

Light goes green. I floor it, giving my 13-year-old Acura all she’s got. However, I do not pass the speed limit. Brodozer does not like this. He blasts past me and continues to go 60 in a 40 way after he’s left me in the dust.

I pull into the Pizza Hut parking lot. Sure enough, a cop was waiting as the jerk passes by. Enjoy the ticket, dude! You earned it.

The best revenge is to let the cops do their work.

