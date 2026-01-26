Delivery Driver Worked For Papa John’s During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

Teamwork can come from the most unexpected places.

The following story involves a man who was working for Papa John’s as its delivery driver.

A massive power outage hit during his shift, but somehow, he was able to help fulfill all of the customers’ orders.

Papa Johns made me deliver from Pizza Hut In college, I was a delivery driver for Papa John’s. Basically what happened was one night, we had an intense power outage. It lasted most (if not all) of my shift.

Pizza Hut offered to make their orders.

Our backup generator wasn’t functioning at all for some reason. And we were getting overloaded with online orders. My boss was quite literally a wreck. Anyway, Pizza Hut was next door, and they literally offered to make our pizzas.

This man delivered all the pizzas that night.

They weren’t receiving any orders for some reason. And also had a backup generator that was functioning properly. They made every order for us, and I delivered them. The sad part is that we had the best reviews that night. I’ll never forget it.

Sometimes, your “competition” is your biggest lifesaver.

