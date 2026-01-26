January 26, 2026 at 5:49 pm

Delivery Driver Worked For Papa John’s During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

by Heide Lazaro

Pizza delivery guy riding a Papa John's delivery motorcycle

Pexels/Reddit

Teamwork can come from the most unexpected places.

The following story involves a man who was working for Papa John’s as its delivery driver.

A massive power outage hit during his shift, but somehow, he was able to help fulfill all of the customers’ orders.

Papa Johns made me deliver from Pizza Hut

In college, I was a delivery driver for Papa John’s.

Basically what happened was one night, we had an intense power outage.

It lasted most (if not all) of my shift.

Pizza Hut offered to make their orders.

Our backup generator wasn’t functioning at all for some reason.

And we were getting overloaded with online orders.

My boss was quite literally a wreck.

Anyway, Pizza Hut was next door, and they literally offered to make our pizzas.

This man delivered all the pizzas that night.

They weren’t receiving any orders for some reason.

And also had a backup generator that was functioning properly.

They made every order for us, and I delivered them.

The sad part is that we had the best reviews that night.

I’ll never forget it.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user has a valid question.

Screenshot 2026 01 04 at 9.31.55 PM Delivery Driver Worked For Papa Johns During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

This person is curious, too.

Screenshot 2026 01 04 at 9.32.14 PM Delivery Driver Worked For Papa Johns During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

Here’s a pretty similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 01 04 at 9.32.42 PM Delivery Driver Worked For Papa Johns During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

It was fun, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 01 04 at 9.33.04 PM Delivery Driver Worked For Papa Johns During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

Finally, short and sweet.

Screenshot 2026 01 04 at 9.33.26 PM Delivery Driver Worked For Papa Johns During A Power Outage, But Then All The Deliveries Were Fulfilled With The Help Of Pizza Hut

Sometimes, your “competition” is your biggest lifesaver.

