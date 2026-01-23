Determined Homeowner Faced An HOA Ban On Satellite Dishes, So He Mounted His On A Hearse And Parked It In Plain Sight

Nothing motivates pettiness quite like being told “you can’t” by a rulebook.

After his HOA banned a satellite dish from his yard, one homeowner decided parade around the dish in the most outlandish way possible.

Another HOA story A neighbor within the HOA had a giant, ugly satellite dish in his backyard. The HOA rules stated that you couldn’t have one of these on your property because it was ugly and took away from the value of the house.

But that’s okay, because this homeowner had an even better idea.

So what did my dad do? He bought the ugliest hearse he could find, attached the satellite dish to it, and parked it on the street. The HOA board started calling the cops on his car every 24 hours.

But there was a pretty big loophole the homeowner soon exploited.

By law, a vehicle has to be moved every 24 hours or it gets ticketed or towed. So, to spite them, every single day he moved his hearse—with the satellite dish—to a new spot to avoid a ticket or being towed. And there was absolutely nothing they could do about it.

Take that, HOA!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter has a hard time wrapping their head around the concept of HOAs.

Do HOAs even have the authority to enforce parking laws?

The wheels in this commenter’s head are spinning…

Why not throw some obnoxious color up in there?

The dish was gone from the yard, but not gone for good.

Nothing haunts an HOA quite like a good ol’ fashioned loophole!

