Do Men And Women Experience The Emotions Of Memories Differently? A Viral Video Sparks Debate Online.

Men and women are different in many ways, but one TikTok video is sparking a major debate over how people experience emotions associated with memories.

It seems that many people are finding out that men and women experience them differently, and it is shocking.

The original video is stitched in at the beginning, and it is of a man saying, “So, I just found out that when women have memories, they feel the emotion just as strongly as when it first happened, which makes a lot of sense.”

Interesting, I wonder if that is always the case or not.

Then, the TikToker cuts in and he asks his wife, “When you remember things, do you feel that emotion that was going on when you had it?”

His wife then replies, “Oh yeah.”

He clarifies, “You FEEL that?”

Then she says, “Like if there’s a memory of where you angered me, oh yeah, I’ll remember.”

You can hear in her voice how she already feels it!

TikTok/jcoulsworld1The husband is clearly surprised. He says, “I think that’s I think that’s the big difference. I don’t ever remember the feeling. Like never. I might remember what happened, and even if we were shouting or whatever, I don’t remember the feeling of being upset.”

Yeah, me either. Well, I can remember that I WAS upset, but I don’t re-experience that emotion.”

He ends the video by saying, “I’m learning. That explains a lot. I don’t know why that shocked me so much. I don’t feel anything with my memories. Ever. I just remember what happened, but I never remember the feeling. That’s crazy.”

It really is a big difference, and it is something that is good to know.

I would love to see if this has been studied or not.

Watch the full video below to see exactly what is being said. Does it apply to you?

The people in the comments seem to agree.

This person can’t believe that men don’t re-feel the emotions.

Here is someone who just doesn’t believe it.

Here is someone who thought it was a universal experience.

Emotions are weird sometimes.

