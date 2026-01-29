‘Do you hear yourself?’ – A 4-Month-Old Baby Got Hearing Aids And She Heard Her Mom’s Voice For The First Time

Are you ready to have your heart absolutely melt?

Well, this video is gonna do the trick.

A mom named Tameika posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her 4-month-old daughter reacted after she got hearing aids and was able to hear her mother’s voice.

The little girl kept looking between her mom and the doctor and her face was full of surprise and wonder.

The doctor asked her, “Do you hear yourself?”

Tameika’s daughter was clearly happy and in the video’s caption, the mom wrote, “Her world just got a little louder, mine just got a little brighter. My Girl got her hearing aids today thanks to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.”

What a heartwarming video!

Check out the video.

Viewers spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker was moved.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

What a beautiful moment!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!