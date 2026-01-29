January 29, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘Do you hear yourself?’ – A 4-Month-Old Baby Got Hearing Aids And She Heard Her Mom’s Voice For The First Time

by Matthew Gilligan

baby getting hearing aids

TikTok/@tmeiks24

Are you ready to have your heart absolutely melt?

Well, this video is gonna do the trick.

A mom named Tameika posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her 4-month-old daughter reacted after she got hearing aids and was able to hear her mother’s voice.

baby getting hearing aids

TikTok/@tmeiks24

The little girl kept looking between her mom and the doctor and her face was full of surprise and wonder.

The doctor asked her, “Do you hear yourself?”

baby getting hearing aids

TikTok/@tmeiks24

Tameika’s daughter was clearly happy and in the video’s caption, the mom wrote, “Her world just got a little louder, mine just got a little brighter. My Girl got her hearing aids today thanks to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.”

What a heartwarming video!

baby wearing hearing aids

TikTok/@tmeiks24

Check out the video.

@tmeiks24

Her world just got a little louder, mine just got a little brighter ❤️ My Girl got her hearing aids today thanks to #PhoenixChildrensHospital #audiology #hearingaids

♬ original sound – Tameika Nicole

Viewers spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 12.16.39 PM Do you hear yourself? A 4 Month Old Baby Got Hearing Aids And She Heard Her Moms Voice For The First Time

Another TikTokker was moved.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 12.16.57 PM Do you hear yourself? A 4 Month Old Baby Got Hearing Aids And She Heard Her Moms Voice For The First Time

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 12.17.06 PM Do you hear yourself? A 4 Month Old Baby Got Hearing Aids And She Heard Her Moms Voice For The First Time

What a beautiful moment!

