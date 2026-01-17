Dog Groomer Agreed To Photograph His Friend’s Wedding On A Budget, But He Walked Out And Deleted All Photos After Being Denied Food And Water

It pays to be kind, especially when asking for a favor.

This man agreed to photograph his friend’s wedding even though he’s actually a dog groomer, not a photographer.

He spent hours following the bride and capturing the event.

When he asked for a quick break to eat and drink water, the groom refused, and things fell apart really quickly.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for deleting my friend’s wedding photos in front of them? I’m not really a photographer. I’m a dog groomer. I take lots of photos of dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram. It’s “my thing,” if that makes sense. A cut and a photo with every appointment. I very seldom shoot things other than dogs even if I have a nice setup.

This man was asked to take a photo of his friend’s wedding ceremony.

A friend got married a few days ago and, wanting to save money, asked if I’d shoot it for them. I told him it’s not really my forte, but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect. They were on a shoestring budget. And I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10-hour event.

He was feeling tired and hungry, but he wasn’t allowed to eat.

On the day of, I’m driving around, following the bride as she goes from appointment to appointment before the ceremony. I’m taking photos along the way. I shoot the ceremony itself, and during the reception, I’m shooting speeches and people mingling. I started around 11 a.m. and was due to finish around 7:30 p.m. Around 5 p.m., food is being served, and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be the photographer. In fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table.

He told the groom he needed to take a 20-minute break.

I’m getting tired and at this point, kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It’s also unbelievably hot. The venue is in an old veteran’s legion, and it’s like 110°F with no AC. I told the groom I need to take off for 20 minutes to get something to eat and drink. There’s no open bar or anything. I can’t even get water, and my two water bottles are long empty.

He quit and deleted all the photos he took in front of him

He tells me I need to either be photographer or leave without pay. With the heat, being hungry, and being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure. He said yes. So, I deleted all the photos I took in front of him. Then, I took off, saying I’m not his photographer anymore.

When people asked about the wedding photos, the couple didn’t respond to them.

If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point, I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5 minutes. Was I the jerk? They went right on their honeymoon, and they’ve all been off social media. A lot of people have been posting on their wall asking about photos with zero responses.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Indeed! Sad but true.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a rhetorical question from this one.

This person admires what he did.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Dogs are way better clients than this couple.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.