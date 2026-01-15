Dog Owner Alarmed By Speeding Cyclist Tries To Calm His Agitated Dogs, But The Cyclist Blames Their Hostile Run-In On The Pooches

There are many stereotypes about cyclists and they get a bad rap. Cyclists like this one don’t help the matter.

See how this pedestrian handled an angry cyclist.

Cyclist on the pavement This happened to me this morning as my wife and I were out walking our dogs. We were walking our 3 little dogs on their leads, along the seaside promenade, quite happily minding our own business, when this moron on his bicycle come roaring up behind us.

Tranquility disrupted.

He was creaming at us to get out dogs out of the was so he could pass. Keep in mind here that there was a road right next to the promenade that was devoid of any cars. As he passed I also noticed that he did have a bell on his bike, that he could have used to notify us of his presence.

So he gets told off. Loudly.

As he passes us, he screams for us to get our dogs under control, the problem was, they were. I ended up telling him to shove it where the sun don’t shine. Most normal people use the road when they are cycling.

