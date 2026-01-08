Dogs Living Around The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Disaster Are Turning Blue, But Scientists Think The Explanation Is Rather Simple

When the Chernobyl nuclear power plant had a meltdown, it was a terrifying event for people around the world. As one of the largest nuclear disasters in history, Chernobyl was long cited as a reason that nuclear energy should not be used (even though it is one of the safest and cleanest options available.)

In the decades since the disaster, wildlife has made a remarkable recovery. Humans are not allowed to live in the area, or even enter it unless they have special authorization. Without the presence of people, the animals have largely taken over and returned things to how they are in the wild.

While there is still some level of radiation from the event, it is now low enough so that it won’t cause serious damage to the wildlife living there.

So, when pictures started showing up with wild dogs that turned blue, it got some attention. Given the location and the coloring, people across the internet jumped right to the assumption that these animals must be going through some type of mutation caused by the radiation.

Perhaps they got into a previously closed off area that had especially high levels of radiation, some suspected.

A volunteer group that monitors the wildlife in general, and specifically the dogs, called the Dogs of Chernobyl has collected images of the blue dogs, and they came up with a likely explanation.

The reason these dogs have turned blue is not the radiation, but it is pretty gross. Dr. Jennifer Betz, a Veterinary Medical Doctor with the Dogs of Chernobyl, explained:

“They appear to have been rolling in a substance that had accumulated on their fur. We are suspecting that this substance was from an old portable toilet that was in the same location as the dogs; however, we were unable to positively confirm our suspicions. We are not in any way saying that it is related to radiation in Chernobyl.”

That’s right. The blue chemical that is commonly used in portable bathrooms likely leaked out, and the dogs rolled in it. Dogs often like to roll in some pretty gross stuff, so this won’t be a big surprise to dog owners. The blue chemical likely dyed the fur of the animals. Assuming that is the case, the doctor says that while the change in color is dramatic, it isn’t dangerous for the animals.

So, while the blue dogs may seem like something that could be in the plot of a movie where mutant dogs take over the world, in reality it is something much more natural.

