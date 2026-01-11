Driver Is Supposed To Deliver Paychecks To A Nuclear Power Plant Construction Site, But The Supervisor Won’t Let Him Enter

Imagine having a job where you drive an armored car and deliver company paychecks for various companies.

OK! FINE!!!!!!! Some years ago, before cellphones and the internet, I drove for a courier service attached to a well known armored car company. However all I ever carried were canceled checks, time cards and other inter-office paperwork so I did NOT get to carry a gun. I drove 8 hours a day, 5 days a week and averaged over 200 miles a day making many stops. One of the stops was an under construction, nuclear power plant about 20 miles from no where. Even though it was still under construction and no Uranium on site, the place still was ringed with 6 foot tall chain link fence topped with barbed wire and armed guards in little houses at every gate.

My company’s contract was that I picked up the UNION worker’s time cards on Monday and on Friday I brought back the UNION worker’s pay checks. For the first month or so I had no problems getting into the site, after all I was dressed in a uniform with armored car company logo patches and driving a car painted with the same logo! Then came the day! On that Monday I had no problem picking up the time cards HOWEVER come Friday . . . I pulled up to the main gate as usual. What I assume was a new guard came out of his shack and ask what I wanted. I told him I had a delivery for the Site Manager and could I pass.

He said no! I told him I had the pay checks for the UNION workers and ask him to call the Site Manager. He refused and told me to leave. Having a number of other stops, I threw the package of checks on the passenger side floor and did what he ordered. I planed to return the checks that night with the other paperwork I sent to the main office on our private plane. I finished my work and went home.

About 10 pm I got a call from the Big Boss at the our Main Office, he wanted to know why I have not delivered the checks so I told him. He asked where the checks were, I had forgotten to pack them in the return bag so I told him they were still on the floor of the car. He asked if I could make a trip out to the site at that time. And I said sure, if I got paid (I was paid by the hour), and it would be about a hour’s drive out and back (I would have made the trip for free as I loved to drive, especially at night when the roads were empty and the company was paying for the gas BUT WHAT THE HECK!).

He said ok, so because I kept the Company Car at my home, I got in and headed for plant. I was met there by the Over All, BIG, main Site Manager and he thanked me for the extra trip and said if I EVER had another problem I was to have the guard call him direct as he gave me his private number! Found out on Monday just how big the problem with the checks could have been from another boss I was talking to at the Main Office. All the workers on site were UNION plumbers, pipe fitters, welders, carpenters, etc and made BIG BUCKS!!!! They had in their contract that if they did not get paid by midnight on Friday night, they got a DOUBLE Hour bonus the next week! Essentially an extra weeks pay! I handed the checks to the manger just before 12 so technically the workers got their pay on time.

