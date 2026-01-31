Employee Asked Coworker To Stop Commenting On Her Snack Choices, But Management Stepped In After The Coworker Cried And Tried To Frame the Insensitive Comments as “Caring”
At some point, even small comments start to feel personal when they keep happening over and over again.
So, what would you do if coworkers constantly commented on what you were eating or drinking, even after you made it clear you did not find it funny? Would you just brush it off? Or would you finally try to put a stop to the comments?
In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what she did.
AITA for telling a coworker to stop commenting on my snack choices?
My work provides snacks for employees regularly and keeps our break room well-stocked. There is no supply issue in play here.
I also regularly drink a particular soda and don’t stray from that, unless I’m drinking water.
I tend to bring my own since I drink it at home as well, and my partaking in the company-provided snacks and drinks isn’t keeping anyone else from getting something.
It’s not the first time this has happened.
On more than one occasion, coworkers have commented on my soda consumption, asking things like, “What number is that?” etc.
I usually brush it off, even though I hate it and actually find it quite rude. Granted, I have a long-standing issue with questions like that because my dad is notorious for it, but I know, of course, others don’t know that, and I can’t expect anyone to automatically know it’s a trigger of sorts.
Before this, I did finally mention that I didn’t find humor in the comments and don’t like them. Short, sweet, and to the point.
The coworker appeared mad, but she didn’t care.
A few weeks ago, I was at work in a common area, eating a fruit roll-up. A coworker kind of laughed, then said to me, “How many of those have you eaten today?”
Maybe I was already in a bad mood or something, but it was irritating, and I was tired of it.
I turned to this coworker and said something along the lines of, “I don’t understand why it is any of your business. To me, commenting on what others eat is similar to commenting on their body, and it isn’t appropriate. I would never do that to you, and I would appreciate it if you would stop doing it to me.”
She didn’t respond, but honestly, she looked mad or offended, but I didn’t care. I moved on and mostly forgot about it.
Then, her manager questioned her.
Fast forward to last week, my manager pulled me aside and said I made the previously mentioned coworker cry.
I explained the situation, and she said, “They just care about you,” and “You could’ve said it nicer.”
I explained that I had said it nicer previously, and the comments continued. I’m not in “trouble” or anything, but I ultimately got pulled into my manager’s office for being a “mean girl,” even though someone else was insulting me.
AITA?
Yikes! This whole thing sounds like a mess.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think is the best way to handle it.
This reader thinks the manager messed up.
Here’s someone who’s not afraid to hurt feelings.
For this person, the whole thing is unfair.
Yet another person who thinks the woman was wrong.
She should ignore her.
It’s none of the woman’s business what she has to eat or drink.
